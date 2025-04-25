The Crucible's Crucial Crossroad: Future of Snooker Championship Venue

The iconic Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, synonymous with the World Snooker Championship since 1977, may soon relinquish its hosting duties, according to Barry Hearn, president of Matchroom Sport. With the hosting contract expiring in two years, key negotiations are ongoing, and facility improvements are essential if Sheffield hopes to retain the event.

Hearn, whose company has largely controlled snooker since 2010, emphasized the need for the Crucible to expand beyond its current 980-seat capacity. He stressed that snooker must adapt, pointing to the larger venues and prize money associated with darts under Matchroom Sport's management. "We love the Crucible, but it needs to show mutual respect," Hearn urged.

A global rotation featuring locations like Beijing and Saudi Arabia is under consideration, should an agreement not materialize with Sheffield. Hearn is adamant about increasing attendance and prize money to ensure snooker remains financially viable. With the current contract ending in 2027, a decision looms: enhance the Crucible or explore new horizons.

