Left Menu

The Crucible's Crucial Crossroad: Future of Snooker Championship Venue

The Crucible Theatre, iconic home to the World Snooker Championship, faces an uncertain future as Matchroom Sport president Barry Hearn considers a venue change. With the hosting contract soon to expire, negotiations hinge on upgrading facilities to meet growing demands. A worldwide rotation of the tournament is being contemplated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 25-04-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 15:46 IST
The Crucible's Crucial Crossroad: Future of Snooker Championship Venue
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The iconic Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, synonymous with the World Snooker Championship since 1977, may soon relinquish its hosting duties, according to Barry Hearn, president of Matchroom Sport. With the hosting contract expiring in two years, key negotiations are ongoing, and facility improvements are essential if Sheffield hopes to retain the event.

Hearn, whose company has largely controlled snooker since 2010, emphasized the need for the Crucible to expand beyond its current 980-seat capacity. He stressed that snooker must adapt, pointing to the larger venues and prize money associated with darts under Matchroom Sport's management. "We love the Crucible, but it needs to show mutual respect," Hearn urged.

A global rotation featuring locations like Beijing and Saudi Arabia is under consideration, should an agreement not materialize with Sheffield. Hearn is adamant about increasing attendance and prize money to ensure snooker remains financially viable. With the current contract ending in 2027, a decision looms: enhance the Crucible or explore new horizons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025