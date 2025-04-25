Thrilling Showdowns at Zurich Classic: Record-Breaking Team Performances Unfold

The Zurich Classic golf tournament kicked off with notable performances on the first day. Indian-American golfers Sahith Theegala and Aaron Rai secured a spot tied at 13th after shooting nine-under, while PGA Tour rookies Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo led the pack with a remarkable 14-under total.

Masters champion Rory McIlroy returned to action, teaming up with Shane Lowry. Despite a slow start, McIlroy's prowess shone through as he delivered a birdie and eagle in quick succession, contributing to an impressive 8-under 64 finish in the Four-ball format.

Among other highlights, Adam Schenk achieved an albatross, showcasing the tournament's ongoing thrill. Crowds gathered early to witness performances from golf's finest, including identical twins Nicolai and Rasmus Højgaard, all adding to the event's competitive spirit.

