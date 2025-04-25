Rayhan Thomas Shines at Veritex Bank Championships

Rayhan Thomas, a Dubai-born golfer with Indian ancestry, made an impressive start, tying for sixth place with an under-par score of 5 after 12 holes at the Veritex Bank Championships on the Korn Ferry Tour. Unfortunately, the first round was halted due to visibility issues.

Leading the charge was Rick Lamb, who delivered a stunning first round of 11-under, showcasing strong performance throughout. Thomas, meanwhile, showcased his abilities with six birdies and a bogey in his initial nine holes played on the Texas Rangers Golf Club's back course, adding five birdies and a bogey upfront, wrapping up with a 32.

A consistent player, Thomas has successfully made the cut in four of eight Korn Ferry Tour events this year, clinching victory at the Coimbatore Open 2024. As play suspended, Thomas eagerly anticipated the contest to resume, alongside other competitors like Sudarshan Yellamaraju, who was yet to tee off.

(With inputs from agencies.)