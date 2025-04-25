John Textor's Phone Leak Sparks Botafogo Fan Fury

John Textor, the American businessman behind Eagle Football Group, faced fierce criticism from Botafogo fans after his personal phone number surfaced online.

Botafogo supporters, frustrated by their team's poor start to the season, flooded Textor with messages after his phone number was leaked and circulated in fan communities. Although neither Textor nor the club have made any public comments, the incident has been confirmed by sources and is being investigated by the police.

In the midst of this uproar, Textor faced criticism over his prolonged search for a new coach following Artur Jorge's departure. The appointment of Renato Paiva has done little to appease fans, as the team's performance remains disappointing. Despite standing by Paiva, Botafogo has struggled, prompting fans to continue voicing their discontent online.

(With inputs from agencies.)