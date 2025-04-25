India Assembles Strong Squad Minus Chopra for Asian Athletics Championship

India on Friday revealed a 59-member squad for the upcoming Asian Athletics Championship in South Korea, notably excluding star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra. While Chopra sidesteps the event, focusing instead on Diamond League Meetings and hosting the NC Classic in Bengaluru on May 24, several top performers from the Federation Cup in Kochi have made the cut.

Among those missing the event is national record holder shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor, who had excelled in the previous edition but fell short at the Federation Cup. Pole vaulter Dev Kumar Meena also misses out, as his national record-breaking attempt didn't meet the Asian Championship qualification standards.

However, promising athletes like Avinash Sable, Parul Chaudhary, and Animesh Kujur will compete in various track events. Notable inclusions also feature Annu Rani for the javelin, who secured her spot with a commendable performance at the Indian Open Throws Competition in Mumbai, despite not meeting the required mark during the Federation Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)