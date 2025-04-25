Dalilah Muhammad: Aiming for Highs Before Hanging Her Boots

Dalilah Muhammad, a two-time Olympic champion, has postponed her retirement plans, aiming to end her track and field career with strength and additional accolades. At 35, Muhammad is poised to compete in the World Championships in Tokyo this September, where she aims to secure more victories in the 400m hurdles.

The American track star showcased her enduring prowess by clocking her season's best at the Botswana Grand Prix with a time of 53.81 seconds. She emphasized the importance of not departing from her sport feeling depleted, but rather as a testament to her capabilities.

Muhammad also champions the idea of Grand Slams in athletics, advocating for more opportunities and professional benefits for athletes. She fondly recalled witnessing Neeraj Chopra's historic gold medal win in javelin at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, which inspired her vision for the future of athletics.

