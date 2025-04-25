Left Menu

Dalilah Muhammad: Aiming for Highs Before Hanging Her Boots

Dalilah Muhammad, a legendary figure in track and field, has postponed her retirement to strengthen her legacy by adding more medals to her collection. The 35-year-old emphasizes mental and physical readiness as she gears up for the World Championships in Tokyo, while advocating for the professionalization of athletics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-04-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 18:22 IST
Dalilah Muhammad: Aiming for Highs Before Hanging Her Boots

Dalilah Muhammad, a two-time Olympic champion, has postponed her retirement plans, aiming to end her track and field career with strength and additional accolades. At 35, Muhammad is poised to compete in the World Championships in Tokyo this September, where she aims to secure more victories in the 400m hurdles.

The American track star showcased her enduring prowess by clocking her season's best at the Botswana Grand Prix with a time of 53.81 seconds. She emphasized the importance of not departing from her sport feeling depleted, but rather as a testament to her capabilities.

Muhammad also champions the idea of Grand Slams in athletics, advocating for more opportunities and professional benefits for athletes. She fondly recalled witnessing Neeraj Chopra's historic gold medal win in javelin at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, which inspired her vision for the future of athletics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sideloaded child monitoring apps flagged for stalkerware tactics and data risks

Why legal safeguards alone can’t tame AI’s role in climate crisis

Bias in AI credit scoring systems widespread

AI is better than experts at detecting medical image manipulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025