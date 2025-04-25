Madrid to Host Future-Defining Formula One Circuit

Madrid is gearing up to host a groundbreaking Formula One circuit that aims to redefine the racing landscape when it debuts next season. Spanish racer Carlos Sainz has expressed confidence in the circuit's potential to become the best race venue in the world.

The new 5.47km track boasts a hybrid design with 22 turns, featuring both tight street sections and high-speed corners. According to Sainz, it will rival popular circuits in Mexico, Miami, and Las Vegas, suggesting that Madrid's race experience could set new standards for the sport.

Construction is set to commence soon, with local firms ready to start the project, which will cost approximately 83.2 million euros. Slated for completion in May 2026, the circuit will eventually replace Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya as the Spanish Grand Prix venue.

(With inputs from agencies.)