Left Menu

Shreyas Iyer: From Champions Trophy Maverick to IPL Dynamo

Shreyas Iyer, after parting ways with Kolkata Knight Riders post their IPL 2024 title win, has impressed as Punjab Kings' captain. His consistent batting since the Champions Trophy underscores his hunger for challenges. Spin coach Sunil Joshi praises Iyer's leadership and technical improvements have bolstered his performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-04-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 20:38 IST
Shreyas Iyer: From Champions Trophy Maverick to IPL Dynamo
Shreyas Iyer
  • Country:
  • India

Shreyas Iyer's remarkable comeback this IPL season has caught the attention of many, including Punjab Kings' spin coach Sunil Joshi. Since departing from Kolkata Knight Riders after leading them to the IPL 2024 title, Iyer's commitment to tackling challenges has been evident in his stellar performances on the field.

Displaying tenacity, Iyer kicked off the season with impressive unbeaten innings and continues to showcase his prowess against both pace and spin, following his impactful stint at the Champions Trophy. Joshi attributes Iyer's success to minor technical adjustments and his innate leadership capabilities both on and off the field.

The Punjab Kings have also witnessed significant contributions from players like Yuzvendra Chahal and newcomer Priyansh Arya, bolstering the team's ranks. With Iyer's skills and leadership driving the squad, Punjab Kings target continued success in the current IPL season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025