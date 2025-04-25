Left Menu

Thrilling Triumphs: Intense Matches at CCI Billiards Classic

Rohan Pai's impressive century break led him to a victory in the CCI Billiards Classic qualifying match. Also, Tataya Sachdev and Akshay Gogri showcased substantial skills with significant breaks, securing their wins against Mehul Sutaria and Carl Serrao, respectively. The tournament continues with thrilling performances.

  • India

Rohan Pai delivered an impressive performance by constructing a century break of 120, defeating Sachin Lokare 480-150 in the first round of the CCI Billiards Classic qualifying match on Friday.

In addition to his century, Pai made three more solid breaks of 50, 54, and 53, ensuring a comfortable victory.

Elsewhere, Tataya Sachdev triumphed over Mehul Sutaria with a score of 485-143, aided by two significant breaks of 61 and 66.

In another match, Akshay Gogri defeated Carl Serrao with a 299-230 victory, with two notable breaks of 56 and 54 contributing to his success.

