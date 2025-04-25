Left Menu

The Draft Day Drama of Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders, son of NFL legend Deion Sanders, was not selected in the first round of the NFL Draft, despite expectations. Sanders remains hopeful, focusing on the later rounds. Concerns include his physical attributes and potential paternal influence, while he aims to prove critics wrong.

Shedeur Sanders, the highly anticipated quarterback and son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, did not hear his name called during the first round of the NFL Draft, a surprise to many observers. Despite the initial setback, Sanders shifts focus to the second and third rounds.

A first-round selection guarantees higher salaries and job security, making it a coveted position. Sanders, known for his accuracy despite being slightly undersized, ended eighth in last year's Heisman Trophy race. Criticism about his size and athletic attributes lingers, alongside questions about his father's potential influence on his professional career.

The Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants, both in need of quarterbacks, opted against selecting Sanders, choosing defensive strength and another quarterback instead. Remaining positive, the 23-year-old, coached by his father at Colorado, emphasizes that missing out on the first round fuels his drive to succeed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

