Patrice Evra's Surprising Move: From Soccer Pitch to MMA Ring

Patrice Evra, the former French football star known for his time with Manchester United, Juventus, and AS Monaco, is set to make his debut in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) this May. The Professional Fighters League (PFL) confirmed the news on Friday, as Evra continues his athletic journey in the fighting ring.

Evra, who has been training for MMA since 2016, will face an as-yet-undisclosed opponent at the PFL Europe event in Paris on May 23. The 43-year-old has already expressed his desire to face Luis Suarez, a longtime rival, in an intriguing match-up. Despite the playful suggestion, Suarez, currently playing for Inter Miami, has no plans to join MMA.

PFL CEO Pete Murray described Evra's participation as part of their mission to craft thrilling match-ups and historic moments. Fans are eagerly anticipating a captivating evening of MMA at Accor Arena, as Evra's entry into the sport promises to deliver a memorable spectacle.

(With inputs from agencies.)