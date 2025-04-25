Left Menu

Harshal Patel Dazzles with Slower Balls as SRH Outduels CSK

Harshal Patel excelled with his slower deliveries, leading Sunrisers Hyderabad to a five-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. Despite challenging conditions, SRH succeeded, with contributions from Ishan Kishan, Kamindu Mendis, and Nitish Kumar Reddy. CSK's defeat severely impacts their play-off chances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 25-04-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 23:38 IST
In a gripping Indian Premier League match, Harshal Patel's mastery of slower deliveries propelled Sunrisers Hyderabad to a five-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk on a sluggish pitch.

CSK's batting lineup faltered again, managing only 154 runs in 19.5 overs. Harshal's 4/28 crucially dismantled CSK, with limited contributions from their batsmen apart from Dewald Brevis and Deepak Hooda.

SRH, despite challenges, forged ahead with notable performances from Ishan Kishan, Kamindu Mendis, and Nitish Kumar Reddy. This victory propels SRH to eighth in the table, keeping slender play-off hopes alive, while CSK's campaign is nearly derailed with another loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

