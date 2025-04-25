Left Menu

Dhoni's Frustration: IPL Playoff Dreams in Jeopardy

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, visibly upset, admitted that scoring 154 on a Chepauk pitch was inadequate as Sunrisers Hyderabad halted their IPL playoff pursuit. Despite efforts, many players underperformed simultaneously, leading to another loss. Dhoni emphasized the need for middle-order stability and highlighted Dewald Brevis's exceptional performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 25-04-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 23:47 IST
Dhoni's Frustration: IPL Playoff Dreams in Jeopardy
Mahendra Singh Dhoni
  • Country:
  • India

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, visibly upset, acknowledged that a score of 154 on a Chepauk pitch was not sufficient, which nearly ended Chennai Super Kings' hopes of advancing in the IPL playoffs against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad chased down the target in 18.4 overs. Dhoni expressed concern that multiple players underperformed at once, complicating their playoff ambitions.

While praising Dewald Brevis and acknowledging the efforts of quality spinners, Dhoni noted the urgent need to address middle-order batting challenges and adjust the team's strategy to avoid further disappointments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025