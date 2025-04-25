Dhoni's Frustration: IPL Playoff Dreams in Jeopardy

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, visibly upset, acknowledged that a score of 154 on a Chepauk pitch was not sufficient, which nearly ended Chennai Super Kings' hopes of advancing in the IPL playoffs against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad chased down the target in 18.4 overs. Dhoni expressed concern that multiple players underperformed at once, complicating their playoff ambitions.

While praising Dewald Brevis and acknowledging the efforts of quality spinners, Dhoni noted the urgent need to address middle-order batting challenges and adjust the team's strategy to avoid further disappointments.

(With inputs from agencies.)