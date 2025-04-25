Dhoni's Frustration: IPL Playoff Dreams in Jeopardy
Mahendra Singh Dhoni, visibly upset, admitted that scoring 154 on a Chepauk pitch was inadequate as Sunrisers Hyderabad halted their IPL playoff pursuit. Despite efforts, many players underperformed simultaneously, leading to another loss. Dhoni emphasized the need for middle-order stability and highlighted Dewald Brevis's exceptional performance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 25-04-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 23:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Mahendra Singh Dhoni, visibly upset, acknowledged that a score of 154 on a Chepauk pitch was not sufficient, which nearly ended Chennai Super Kings' hopes of advancing in the IPL playoffs against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Sunrisers Hyderabad chased down the target in 18.4 overs. Dhoni expressed concern that multiple players underperformed at once, complicating their playoff ambitions.
While praising Dewald Brevis and acknowledging the efforts of quality spinners, Dhoni noted the urgent need to address middle-order batting challenges and adjust the team's strategy to avoid further disappointments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Vi Unveils 5G at Chepauk During IPL
Rory McIlroy Clinches Historic Victory at Masters Playoff
India Clinches Playoff Berth with Thrilling Win at Billie Jean King Cup
FIFA Considers Playoff for Club World Cup Spot Following Club Leon Dispute
Dhoni's Strategy Shift: Boosting Batting Confidence at Chepauk