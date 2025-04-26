Left Menu

Sports Updates: NFL Surprises, Injuries, and International Plans

This sports news update features various stories, including concerns over Aleksander Barkov's injury for the Panthers, Shedeur Sanders' reaction to his NFL Draft outcome, and Travis Hunter's potential impact on the Jaguars. It also covers the NFL's future plans in Australia, NCAA partnership with sportsbooks, and other sports highlights.

Updated: 26-04-2025 05:23 IST
Several major developments are unfolding in the sports world. Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov faces uncertainty for Game 3 against the Tampa Bay Lightning due to an injury. This setback comes after the Panthers' victory that gave them a lead in the best-of-seven series.

In the NFL Draft scene, Shedeur Sanders, son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, surprisingly went undrafted in the first round. Following the event, the quarterback aims to prove his critics wrong. Meanwhile, Travis Hunter has joined the Jacksonville Jaguars as the No. 2 overall pick, drawing praise for his potential influence on the team.

Roger Goodell announced the NFL's plan to kick off the 2026 season in Australia, marking its first regular-season game there. Additionally, NCAA's recent agreement with sportsbooks will impact basketball tournaments, while Draymond Green secured the coveted NBA Hustle Award.

