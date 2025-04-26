Deepak Hooda's Struggles Continue as Harshal Patel Shines in IPL Clash

Deepak Hooda's form woes extended in the latest IPL match at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium, where he laboriously managed 22 runs against SunRisers Hyderabad. His tally came from 21 balls, not enough to bolster Chennai Super Kings, who were dismissed for 154 in 19.5 overs.

Despite being a significant buy for INR 1.7 crore by the Super Kings last year, Hooda's output has been lackluster this season. His previous outings included dismal scores of 3, 4, and 0 against major teams like Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The 30-year-old's current performance leaves his career IPL runs at 1494 over 122 matches with an average dwindling to 17.79, having only managed eight half-centuries.

SunRisers Hyderabad's victory was heavily attributed to Harshal Patel's spectacular bowling. Patel's figures of 4/28 thwarted CSK's innings and set up SRH's commanding chase. His dismissals included key players such as Sam Curran and MS Dhoni, earning him the 'Player of the Match' in the decisive encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)