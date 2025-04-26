Agnes Ngetich Breaks 10km World Record in Historic Run

Kenyan long-distance runner Agnes Ngetich has made history by setting a new world record in the women's 10km race in Herzogenaurach, Germany. On Saturday, Ngetich became the first woman to finish the distance in under 30 minutes, clocking in at an impressive 29 minutes and 27 seconds.

The previous record of 30:01 was held by the late Agnes Jebet Tirop and was set in the same German town in 2021. While Ngetich ran a faster time two years ago, it was not ratified due to the course being 25 meters short. Overcoming the disappointment, she expressed excitement at her achievement with a beaming "I'm so excited, I didn't expect this,"

The runner is now eyeing the upcoming World Championships to make up for missing out on last year's Olympics. In Valencia, she made headlines as the first woman to run a mixed-race 10km under 29 minutes, breaking Yalemzerf Yehualaw's record with a time of 28:46.

