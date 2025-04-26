Rinku Singh Eyes Historic 300-Run IPL Target

As the Kolkata Knight Riders prepare to face off against the Punjab Kings in the IPL, KKR's Rinku Singh shares insights on drawing lessons from cricket icons like MS Dhoni and Andre Russell. Rinku believes his team has the capability to achieve an unprecedented 300-run total in the tournament's history.

In a conversation on JioHotstar's 'Gen Bold', Rinku elaborated on his role as a finisher batting at positions five and six. He emphasized the importance of maintaining fitness throughout the grueling 14-match IPL schedule and credited Dhoni with teaching him the value of composure.

Rinku also closely observes Russell's power-hitting prowess, particularly his ability to leverage his physique for maximum impact in the final overs. Backing the potential for high-scoring matches, he referenced past games to assert that surpassing the 300-run barrier is now within the realm of possibility in modern T20 cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)