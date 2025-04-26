Left Menu

Indian Athletes Gear Up for Asian Championships Amid Star Absences

The Indian squad for the Asian Athletics Championships features prominent names like Avinash Sable and Jyothi Yarraji, but will miss Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra. The event, starting May 27, will see several national record holders and past medalists representing India across various disciplines.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has announced the national team for the upcoming Asian Athletics Championships, set to commence on May 27. Notable inclusions in the roster include Avinash Sable, Jyothi Yarraji, and Praveen Chithravel. However, Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra will be absent from the lineup, citing schedule conflicts.

Chopra, a world-renowned javelin thrower, is set to participate in the Doha Diamond League on May 16 and host the inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic in Bengaluru on May 24. In his place, emerging talents Sachin Yadav and Yashvir Singh will represent India in javelin throw events.

Among other significant absentees are Asian Games gold medalists Annu Rani and Tajinderpal Singh Toor. Meanwhile, India's squad remains strong with Olympians, national record holders, and Asian Games medalists aiming for success. Jyothi Yarraji will defend her 100 m hurdles title, and Tejaswin Shankar is set to compete in the decathlon. The championship will conclude on May 31.

(With inputs from agencies.)

