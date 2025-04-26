Spectacular Start to 2025 Diamond League Season with Chebet's Triumph and Duplantis' Drama

The 2025 Diamond League season began with a series of dynamic athletic performances, captivating spectators worldwide. Notable highlights included Kenyan runner Beatrice Chebet's impressive win against Gudaf Tesgay in the women's 5,000m event, showcasing her formidable prowess as she surged ahead in the final stretch.

Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis maintained his dominance in the event despite falling short of his historical 6.24-meter record, ultimately winning with a jump of 5.92 meters. Meanwhile, Jamaican sprinter Shericka Jackson made a strong comeback in the 200m, securing second place in her first race of the season.

The event also saw impressive performances from other athletes, such as South African Akani Simbine's victory in the 100m and Faith Kipyegon's near-record performance in the 1,000m. The season opener set a promising tone for athletes as they gear up for the World Championships in Tokyo this September.

(With inputs from agencies.)