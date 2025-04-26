Left Menu

Spectacular Start to 2025 Diamond League Season with Chebet's Triumph and Duplantis' Drama

The 2025 Diamond League season kicked off with thrilling performances, including Beatrice Chebet's victory in the 5,000m against strong competition, and Mondo Duplantis claiming the pole vault title despite failing to break his own record. Other standout athletes included Akani Simbine, Shericka Jackson, and Faith Kipyegon.

Updated: 26-04-2025 19:27 IST
The 2025 Diamond League season began with a series of dynamic athletic performances, captivating spectators worldwide. Notable highlights included Kenyan runner Beatrice Chebet's impressive win against Gudaf Tesgay in the women's 5,000m event, showcasing her formidable prowess as she surged ahead in the final stretch.

Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis maintained his dominance in the event despite falling short of his historical 6.24-meter record, ultimately winning with a jump of 5.92 meters. Meanwhile, Jamaican sprinter Shericka Jackson made a strong comeback in the 200m, securing second place in her first race of the season.

The event also saw impressive performances from other athletes, such as South African Akani Simbine's victory in the 100m and Faith Kipyegon's near-record performance in the 1,000m. The season opener set a promising tone for athletes as they gear up for the World Championships in Tokyo this September.

