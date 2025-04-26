Celtic's Triumphant 13th Title: A Season of Dominance

Celtic has claimed their 13th Scottish Premiership title in 14 seasons after a decisive 5-0 victory against Dundee United. The win places Brendan Rodgers's team comfortably at the top with an unassailable lead—84 points from 34 games—rendering second-place Rangers' efforts insufficient as they can only reach a maximum of 81 points.

Equaling Rangers with 55 league titles each, Celtic is on the cusp of a domestic treble, having already bagged the League Cup and with next month's Scottish Cup final against Aberdeen in sight. Captain Callum McGregor hailed the "amazing performance," underscoring the team's determination and high standards.

Celtic's triumph was marked by key contributions from players like Arne Engels, Nicolas Kuehn, and Adam Idah, who capitalized on individual opportunities to extend their lead. Veteran winger James Forrest, who now holds the club record for the most trophies, expressed pride in being part of a team that consistently maintains such high standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)