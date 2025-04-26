Left Menu

Celtic's Triumphant 13th Title: A Season of Dominance

Celtic secured their 13th Scottish Premiership title in 14 years with a commanding 5-0 victory over Dundee United. Brendan Rodgers's team now shares the record of 55 league titles with rivals Rangers. Celtic remains on track for a domestic treble, showcasing a season of exceptional performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 19:36 IST
Celtic's Triumphant 13th Title: A Season of Dominance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Celtic has claimed their 13th Scottish Premiership title in 14 seasons after a decisive 5-0 victory against Dundee United. The win places Brendan Rodgers's team comfortably at the top with an unassailable lead—84 points from 34 games—rendering second-place Rangers' efforts insufficient as they can only reach a maximum of 81 points.

Equaling Rangers with 55 league titles each, Celtic is on the cusp of a domestic treble, having already bagged the League Cup and with next month's Scottish Cup final against Aberdeen in sight. Captain Callum McGregor hailed the "amazing performance," underscoring the team's determination and high standards.

Celtic's triumph was marked by key contributions from players like Arne Engels, Nicolas Kuehn, and Adam Idah, who capitalized on individual opportunities to extend their lead. Veteran winger James Forrest, who now holds the club record for the most trophies, expressed pride in being part of a team that consistently maintains such high standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025