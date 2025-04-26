Rovanpera's Unstoppable Rally Reign in the Canary Islands

Toyota's Kalle Rovanpera showcased his unmatched prowess at the Canary Islands rally on Saturday, clinching his 10th stage victory out of 10 and extending his lead to 38.1 seconds. The Finnish driver began the day 26.8 seconds ahead of his teammate, Sebastien Ogier, after dominating all six stages on Friday. He claimed victory in the next four stages, leaving three more to compete in later that evening.

Ogier, an eight-time world champion, kept pace during the first two stages on abrasive surfaces but fell behind as Rovanpera gained an additional 8.4 seconds in the third stage. Rovanpera commented on his strategy, saying, 'On these kinds of roads, it's not about pushing, it's about having the flow.' Clearly, everything was working in his favor.

Toyota continued to demonstrate its dominance, securing the top five places. Championship leader Elfyn Evans held the third position, albeit over a minute behind Rovanpera, followed by Sami Pajari and Takamoto Katsuta. Hyundai trailed with Adrien Fourmaux rising to sixth, ahead of reigning world champion Thierry Neuville and Ott Tanak. The rally, part of the world championship debuting in the Canary Islands, concludes on Sunday.

