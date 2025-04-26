Indian Chess Players Dominate Maharashtra Open's Eighth Round

In a gripping display of strategy and skill, nine players, with a dominating five hailing from India, have emerged as leaders in the Maharashtra Open Chess tournament after its eighth round. The competition, which saw players from various countries, highlights India's growing prominence in the chess world.

Among the frontrunners are Indian players Nitish Belurkar, Neelash Saha, Abhijeet Gupta, Deep Sengupta, and Ayush Sharma. Their international counterparts leading with them include Petrosyan Manuel from Armenia, Boris Savchenko from Russia, and Georgians Tornike Sanikidze and Levan Pantsulaia.

Results from this pivotal round include several high-stakes draws and victories. Abhijeet Gupta bested Deepan Chakkravarthy, while other Indian players like Deep Sengupta and Ayush Sharma also secured wins against their opponents, propelling them to the top ranks in this prestigious tournament.

