Eubank Jr Triumphs Over Benn in Epic Clash, Setting Stage for Possible Rematch

Chris Eubank Jr emerged victorious over fellow Briton Conor Benn in a thrilling middleweight grudge match, with all judges scoring it 116-112. Held at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, the fight marked Benn's first professional defeat in front of a 65,000-strong crowd.

The eagerly anticipated non-title fight between the sons of 1990s boxing foes proved to be a pulsating 12-round encounter. Despite pre-fight tensions, the match concluded with mutual respect between the boxers.

The fight saw Eubank Jr overcome a cut in the ninth round. Benn, meanwhile, reflected on his time out of the ring and expressed interest in a rematch. With Saudi backing, the fight overcame past hurdles, including Benn's cleared doping test results and a $500,000 fine for Eubank Jr for weight violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)