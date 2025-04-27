Left Menu

Eubank Jr Triumphs Over Benn in Epic Clash, Setting Stage for Possible Rematch

Chris Eubank Jr defeated Conor Benn in a gripping middleweight match in London, marking Benn's first professional defeat. Their bout, steeped in familial rivalry, was scored 116-112 by all judges. Post-fight, there's talk of a rematch, despite Eubank's fine for missing weight. Benn lamented his year-long ring absence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-04-2025 04:36 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 04:36 IST
Eubank Jr Triumphs Over Benn in Epic Clash, Setting Stage for Possible Rematch
Chris Eubank Jr

Chris Eubank Jr emerged victorious over fellow Briton Conor Benn in a thrilling middleweight grudge match, with all judges scoring it 116-112. Held at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, the fight marked Benn's first professional defeat in front of a 65,000-strong crowd.

The eagerly anticipated non-title fight between the sons of 1990s boxing foes proved to be a pulsating 12-round encounter. Despite pre-fight tensions, the match concluded with mutual respect between the boxers.

The fight saw Eubank Jr overcome a cut in the ninth round. Benn, meanwhile, reflected on his time out of the ring and expressed interest in a rematch. With Saudi backing, the fight overcame past hurdles, including Benn's cleared doping test results and a $500,000 fine for Eubank Jr for weight violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025