Eubank Jr Triumphs Over Benn in Epic Clash, Setting Stage for Possible Rematch
Chris Eubank Jr defeated Conor Benn in a gripping middleweight match in London, marking Benn's first professional defeat. Their bout, steeped in familial rivalry, was scored 116-112 by all judges. Post-fight, there's talk of a rematch, despite Eubank's fine for missing weight. Benn lamented his year-long ring absence.
Chris Eubank Jr emerged victorious over fellow Briton Conor Benn in a thrilling middleweight grudge match, with all judges scoring it 116-112. Held at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, the fight marked Benn's first professional defeat in front of a 65,000-strong crowd.
The eagerly anticipated non-title fight between the sons of 1990s boxing foes proved to be a pulsating 12-round encounter. Despite pre-fight tensions, the match concluded with mutual respect between the boxers.
The fight saw Eubank Jr overcome a cut in the ninth round. Benn, meanwhile, reflected on his time out of the ring and expressed interest in a rematch. With Saudi backing, the fight overcame past hurdles, including Benn's cleared doping test results and a $500,000 fine for Eubank Jr for weight violations.
