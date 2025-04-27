Left Menu

Jules Kounde's Last-Minute Heroics Secure Barcelona's 32nd Copa del Rey Victory

Jules Kounde's late goal led Barcelona to a 3-2 victory over Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final, earning Barca their 32nd Spanish Cup title. Despite Real's comeback, including Kylian Mbappe's equalizer, Kounde clinched the win in extra time, marking Hansi Flick's first major title with Barcelona.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-04-2025 05:30 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 05:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Barcelona clinched their 32nd Copa del Rey title with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Real Madrid, thanks to Jules Kounde's late strike at Seville's La Cartuja stadium.

The tense contest saw Kounde cementing the win in the 116th minute with a stunning long-range shot, sealing the Spanish Cup for Barca once more. Despite Real's rally, including Kylian Mbappe's game-saving efforts off the bench, Kounde's goal ensured Hansi Flick's first major win with the club.

In a game marked by high drama and fierce rivalry, Ferran Torres and Pedri were pivotal in Barcelona's dominating first half. Ultimately, Kounde's goal left Real Madrid reeling and confirmed Barca's continued dominance in Spanish football.

(With inputs from agencies.)

