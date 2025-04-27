Jules Kounde's Last-Minute Heroics Secure Barcelona's 32nd Copa del Rey Victory

Barcelona clinched their 32nd Copa del Rey title with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Real Madrid, thanks to Jules Kounde's late strike at Seville's La Cartuja stadium.

The tense contest saw Kounde cementing the win in the 116th minute with a stunning long-range shot, sealing the Spanish Cup for Barca once more. Despite Real's rally, including Kylian Mbappe's game-saving efforts off the bench, Kounde's goal ensured Hansi Flick's first major win with the club.

In a game marked by high drama and fierce rivalry, Ferran Torres and Pedri were pivotal in Barcelona's dominating first half. Ultimately, Kounde's goal left Real Madrid reeling and confirmed Barca's continued dominance in Spanish football.

(With inputs from agencies.)