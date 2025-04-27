Ronaldo Shines in Al-Nassr's AFC Triumph
Cristiano Ronaldo led Al-Nassr to a 4-1 victory over Yokohama F. Marinos in the AFC Champions League quarterfinals, scoring his eighth goal of the tournament. Al-Nassr will face either Al-Sadd or Kawasaki Frontale in the semifinals. Meanwhile, Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal secured spots in the semifinals with decisive wins.
Cristiano Ronaldo spearheaded Saudi Arabian team Al-Nassr to a commanding 4-1 win against Japan's Yokohama F. Marinos in the AFC Champions League Elite quarterfinals, marking his eighth goal of the tournament.
Jhon Duran, a January signing for over $100 million from Aston Villa, put Al-Nassr ahead, and Sadio Mane quickly doubled the lead. Ronaldo ensured a further buffer before the halftime whistle, following up on a spill by goalkeeper Park Il-kyu. Duran added another in the second half, while Yokohama netted a consolation goal.
Al-Nassr's Saudi Pro League rival, Al-Ahli, also advanced with a 3-0 win over Thailand's Buriram United. In an all-Saudi semifinal setup, Al-Ahli prepares to face Al-Hilal, who celebrated a 7-0 victory against Gwangju. Coach Jorge Jesus praised his team's focus and commitment amid domestic challenges.
