From Kicks to Tributes: Highlights from the Sports World

The latest sports news covers debates over kickers in the NFL, the inspirational tribute to Pope Francis by his favorite soccer team, and updates from various leagues such as the NBA, MLB, and NWSL. Key drafts and trades, as well as individual achievements in NASCAR, are also featured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-04-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 10:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Baltimore Ravens have stirred controversy by drafting kicker Tyler Loop, which may end their association with Justin Tucker, accused of misconduct by several massage therapists. Meanwhile, in the NBA, Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant is out for Game 4 against the Thunder due to a hip injury.

The St. Louis Cardinals mourn the loss of former GM Walt Jocketty at 74, while the Minnesota Vikings have made a strategic trade by acquiring QB Sam Howell from the Seahawks. In Argentina, Pope Francis' beloved soccer team pays homage to him in a heartfelt tribute at the Pedro Bidegain stadium.

Across other headlines, Zane Smith secures his first NASCAR Cup Series pole position for the Talladega race. Additionally, the New England Patriots named Kobee Minor as this year's 'Mr. Irrelevant' in the NFL Draft, marking a notable achievement for the defensive back.

(With inputs from agencies.)

