Left Menu

Triumphant Waves: Jack Robinson and Isabella Nichols Shine at Rip Curl Pro

Australia's Jack Robinson and Isabella Nichols seize victory at the Rip Curl Pro at Bells Beach. Robinson scores a narrow win over Japan's Kanoa Igarashi, while Nichols triumphs against Brazilian Luana Silva, marking her first Bells Beach win. The tour heads next to Gold Coast, Queensland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-04-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 12:18 IST
Triumphant Waves: Jack Robinson and Isabella Nichols Shine at Rip Curl Pro
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a striking display of surf mastery, Australia's Jack Robinson and Isabella Nichols clinched titles at the prestigious Rip Curl Pro at Bells Beach, south of Melbourne.

Robinson secured his first victory of the season with a two-wave total of 14.14, narrowly edging past Japan's Kanoa Igarashi, who scored 13.87.

Nichols dominated against Brazil's Luana Silva, marking a personal milestone with her first win at Bells Beach, a title she's long desired. The surfing world now turns its gaze to Queensland for the tour's next stop.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025