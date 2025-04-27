Aditi Ashok Struggles in the Chevron Championship's Third Round

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok encountered difficulties in the third round of the Chevron Championship, finishing with a 5-over par, placing her tied at 74th. Aditi began her round from the back nine, where she managed one birdie, yet faltered with four bogeys and a double bogey.

Despite an initial bogey on the 16th hole, Aditi quickly regained her momentum with a birdie on the 17th. However, a double bogey on the subsequent hole set her back significantly. She concluded the back nine with a two-over-par score.

On the front nine, Aditi's performance did not improve, as she added three more bogeys on the second, sixth, and seventh holes. Meanwhile, Haeran Ryu rebounded after a subpar second round, sharing the lead with Mao Saigo. Ryu's strong performance included four under par with five birdies and one bogey.

