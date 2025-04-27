Victorious Drive: Karna Kadur and Musa Sherif Triumph at FIA Asia Pacific Rally Championship

Karna Kadur and his seasoned co-driver Musa Sherif clinched victory in the FIA Asia Pacific Rally Championship India Round on Sunday. The win, secured at the Madras International Circuit, was a monumental moment for the reigning national champion and will serve as a confidence booster for future competitions.

Despite starting cautiously in the first stage, Kadur and Sherif demonstrated tactical precision and controlled aggression, allowing them to win three final stages with a lead of 1min, 50.8 seconds. Their teammates, Amittrajit Ghosh and Ashwin Naik, despite mechanical difficulties, finished in second place.

The competition saw an upset as Ghosh and Naik moved ahead of Delhi's Harkrishan Wadia and Kunal Kashyap, who finished in third after overcoming a 2-minute penalty for early check-in. This victory marks Kadur's third international accolade, enhancing his prospects in the upcoming Indian National Rally Championship 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)