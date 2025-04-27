India's Golden Triumph at Asian Yogasana Sport Championship

At the Asian Yogasana Sport Championship, India showcased its dominance by clinching an impressive total of 83 gold medals. Host nation India also secured three silver and one bronze, finishing ahead of Japan in the medal tally.

This remarkable achievement was part of a gathering that saw over 21 countries participate, marking a significant rise in the sport's popularity. Countries like Mongolia, Oman, and Nepal joined the top contenders.

Udit Sheth, President of Yogasana Bharat, praised the team for their excellence. The event wrapped up with a ceremony attended by notable figures, highlighting yogasana's growing stature as a competitive sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)