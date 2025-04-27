Left Menu

India's Golden Triumph at Asian Yogasana Sport Championship

India dominated the Asian Yogasana Sport Championship, securing 83 gold medals and topping the medal tally. The event featured participation from 21 countries. India's performance was lauded by Udit Sheth, President of Yogasana Bharat, as the sport gains traction across Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 20:11 IST
India's Golden Triumph at Asian Yogasana Sport Championship
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At the Asian Yogasana Sport Championship, India showcased its dominance by clinching an impressive total of 83 gold medals. Host nation India also secured three silver and one bronze, finishing ahead of Japan in the medal tally.

This remarkable achievement was part of a gathering that saw over 21 countries participate, marking a significant rise in the sport's popularity. Countries like Mongolia, Oman, and Nepal joined the top contenders.

Udit Sheth, President of Yogasana Bharat, praised the team for their excellence. The event wrapped up with a ceremony attended by notable figures, highlighting yogasana's growing stature as a competitive sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025