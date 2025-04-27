Thrilling Upsets and Comebacks at Madrid Open
Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the last 16 of the Madrid Open after a tough win over Elise Mertens. Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev survived a close match against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, and defending champion Andrey Rublev was upset by Alexander Bublik. Sabalenka and Zverev continue their pursuits of the title.
Aryna Sabalenka, top-ranked and resilient, overcame early setbacks to defeat Elise Mertens in three sets, securing her spot in the last 16 of the Madrid Open. Sabalenka, a two-time Madrid champion, displayed remarkable perseverance on the Caja Magica center court.
Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev, the top seed, narrowly clinched victory against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. Despite a rocky start, Zverev needed tiebreakers in the final two sets to pull through, showcasing his determination and skill as he aims for a third Madrid Open title.
In a surprising turn, defending men's champion Andrey Rublev was ousted by Alexander Bublik. Rublev, who didn't play the previous round due to an opponent's withdrawal, faced a challenging match and could not secure a win, ending his title defense prematurely.
