Left Menu

Thrilling Upsets and Comebacks at Madrid Open

Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the last 16 of the Madrid Open after a tough win over Elise Mertens. Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev survived a close match against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, and defending champion Andrey Rublev was upset by Alexander Bublik. Sabalenka and Zverev continue their pursuits of the title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 27-04-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 21:15 IST
Thrilling Upsets and Comebacks at Madrid Open
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

Aryna Sabalenka, top-ranked and resilient, overcame early setbacks to defeat Elise Mertens in three sets, securing her spot in the last 16 of the Madrid Open. Sabalenka, a two-time Madrid champion, displayed remarkable perseverance on the Caja Magica center court.

Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev, the top seed, narrowly clinched victory against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. Despite a rocky start, Zverev needed tiebreakers in the final two sets to pull through, showcasing his determination and skill as he aims for a third Madrid Open title.

In a surprising turn, defending men's champion Andrey Rublev was ousted by Alexander Bublik. Rublev, who didn't play the previous round due to an opponent's withdrawal, faced a challenging match and could not secure a win, ending his title defense prematurely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025