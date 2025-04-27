Rishabh Pant Penalized for Slow Over-Rate in IPL Clash

Rishabh Pant, captain of the Lucknow Super Giants, faced a substantial financial setback after being fined Rs 24 lakh for his team's slow over-rate during their match against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

The incident marked the second time this season that the team breached Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which mandates penalties for not maintaining the required over-rate standards.

The playing XI, including the Impact Player, will also face financial penalties of either Rs six lakh or 25 percent of match fees, following the team's 54-run defeat where Mumbai set a target of 215/7 and dismissed LSG for 161.

(With inputs from agencies.)