Rishabh Pant Penalized for Slow Over-Rate in IPL Clash

Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant was fined Rs 24 lakh for a slow over-rate against Mumbai Indians in an IPL match. This was the team's second such offense under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct, resulting in fines for the playing XI as well.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-04-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 22:04 IST
Rishabh Pant, captain of the Lucknow Super Giants, faced a substantial financial setback after being fined Rs 24 lakh for his team's slow over-rate during their match against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

The incident marked the second time this season that the team breached Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which mandates penalties for not maintaining the required over-rate standards.

The playing XI, including the Impact Player, will also face financial penalties of either Rs six lakh or 25 percent of match fees, following the team's 54-run defeat where Mumbai set a target of 215/7 and dismissed LSG for 161.

