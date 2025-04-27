Left Menu

Thrilling Dunks, Historic Contracts, and Unprecedented Upsets in Sports

A roundup of sports events: Aaron Gordon’s dunk secures a Nuggets win, Australian female basketball players achieve pay parity, Shedeur Sanders' draft slide captivates NFL enthusiasts, and Ian Machado Garry vies for a UFC title. More updates include Devin Williams’ Yankees role change, Isaiah Stewart's injury, and Walt Jocketty’s passing.

Aaron Gordon delivered a stunning buzzer-beater dunk, propelling the Denver Nuggets to edge past the Los Angeles Clippers in a nail-biting game that evened their first-round playoff series. An initial missed shot by Nikola Jokic provided Gordon the opportunity to secure the victory seconds before time expired.

In a significant move towards gender equality in sports, Australian female basketball players are poised to earn the same minimum salary as their male counterparts, thanks to a new deal doubling their pay over four years. This historic deal is being celebrated by advocates for women's sports.

The NFL Draft took a surprising turn as quarterback Shedeur Sanders, once a top prospect, slid to the fifth round. Selected by the Cleveland Browns, his descent has sparked conversations among pundits and fans alike. Meanwhile, the UFC and MLB also feature in this week's round of sports updates.

