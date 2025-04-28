Left Menu

Strategic Oversight: Axar Patel's Decision Criticized in DC's IPL Loss

Former cricket stars criticize Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel's strategic choices in a crucial IPL match, questioning his decision to overlook key bowler Mitchell Starc during the penultimate over of their defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Updated: 28-04-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 14:36 IST
Former cricket icons Anil Kumble, Sanjay Bangar, and Wasim Jaffer criticized Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel's strategic oversight during a key phase of their IPL match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, a decision they claim contributed to DC's six-wicket loss.

As DC attempted to defend 162/8, the match tightened with 38 runs needed from 24 balls. Despite a promising start with Mukesh Kumar bowling the 17th over, allowing just 12 runs, an unexpected turn of events saw Tim David dominate the 19th, aggressively hitting Mukesh for multiple boundaries.

The crux of the criticism lay in Patel's choice to withhold Mitchell Starc until the final over, despite his proven track record. Kumble suggested that deploying Starc earlier might have altered the outcome. Bangar noted that relying on Mukesh, instead of backing Starc or giving spinner Vipraj Nigam a chance, reflected misjudgment, echoed by Jaffer who highlighted lost opportunities by not trusting young talent.

