Promising Debut for IDEMITSU Honda Racing in FIM Asia Road Racing Championship

IDEMITSU Honda Racing India's team riders Kavin Quintal and Johann Reeves delivered commendable performances in Round 1 of the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship.

Kavin Quintal earned 3 points by securing the 13th position in race 2, while Johann Reeves scored 1 point by finishing 15th in race 1. Their collective efforts brought the team's tally to 4 points in the Asia Production 250cc class.

The riders, starting from challenging grid positions, demonstrated resilience and skill, enhancing their experience and competitive edge in the rigorous championship.

