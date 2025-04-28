Left Menu

Promising Debut for IDEMITSU Honda Racing in FIM Asia Road Racing Championship

IDEMITSU Honda Racing India's Kavin Quintal and Johann Reeves showcased their racing talent in the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship's Round 1. Kavin earned 3 points in race 2, while Johann secured 1 point in race 1, totaling 4 points for their team. Both riders showed resilience and gained valuable experience.

Updated: 28-04-2025 15:18 IST
IDEMITSU Honda Racing India's team riders Kavin Quintal and Johann Reeves delivered commendable performances in Round 1 of the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship.

Kavin Quintal earned 3 points by securing the 13th position in race 2, while Johann Reeves scored 1 point by finishing 15th in race 1. Their collective efforts brought the team's tally to 4 points in the Asia Production 250cc class.

The riders, starting from challenging grid positions, demonstrated resilience and skill, enhancing their experience and competitive edge in the rigorous championship.

