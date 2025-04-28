India Dominates South Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships with Gold Haul
India achieved a brilliant performance by winning 13 gold and three silver medals at the South Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships. The Indian team excelled in multiple categories, securing victories in Under-19 and Under-15 doubles events, as well as singles events. This victory showcases India's table tennis prowess in the region.
In a stellar display of skill and teamwork, India bagged 13 gold and three silver medals at the South Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships.
The Indian team showcased overwhelming prowess across various categories, especially excelling in the Under-19 and Under-15 doubles and singles events on Sunday.
Despite a closely contested competition, hosts Nepal secured a single gold in the U-19 boys category. However, India's formidable performance ensures their continued dominance on the regional table tennis stage.
