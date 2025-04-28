Making History: India-Sri Lanka T20 Series Celebrates Inclusive Cricket

In a pioneering moment for inclusive sports, India has announced the pan-disability Indian Cricket Team at a Bengaluru press conference. From April 29 to May 5, the India vs Sri Lanka Physical Disability (Standing) T20 Cricket Series will unfold at the Kini Sports Arena, marking a significant step forward for adaptive sports in South Asia.

The Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) and Wilspoke Sports are steering this groundbreaking event. It brings together two nations devoted to cricket, spotlighting the unparalleled courage and skill of physically disabled athletes. The series will feature elite cricketers with physical disabilities, promising fiercely competitive yet inspiring matches.

Ravindra Sante, captain of the Indian team, expressed the significance of this event, highlighting gratitude towards the organizers for their efforts in championing inclusive platforms. The series aims to not only entertain but also promote unity and sportsmanship, hoping to influence lasting change in cricket accessibility.

Sqn Ldr. Abhai Pratap Singh (Retd.), Joint Secretary of the DCCI, emphasized that this series is more than just a tournament. It represents resilience and challenges traditional perceptions about disability. Meanwhile, Wilspoke Sports CEO, Nishanth AJ, conveyed the company's commitment to uniting and inspiring through sports. This T20 series embodies a transformative vision for inclusive cricket.

Organizers urge cricket enthusiasts, corporate sponsors, and sports bodies to support this movement, which transcends just a game; it is a blueprint for empowerment and equality in sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)