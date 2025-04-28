Vaibhav Suryavanshi: IPL's Youngest Centurion Shines

In an unprecedented feat, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a 14-year-old cricket sensation from Bihar's Samastipur, has carved his name into IPL history by becoming the youngest ever to score a century. The youngster's explosive 35-ball hundred played a pivotal role in the Royals' resounding victory over Gujarat Titans, keeping their playoff hopes alive.

The left-handed Suryavanshi stunned the cricketing world with his audacious innings, taking on veteran Indian bowlers Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj, and showcasing a remarkable blend of flair and power-hitting. His innings featured 11 sixes and seven fours, overshadowing other notable performances on the field.

Suryavanshi's cricketing journey, fueled by hours of rigorous practice in Patna and unwavering support from his family, has just begun. As the cricket fraternity lauds this uncut diamond, the responsibility now lies on preserving his talent and nurturing his potential for a luminous future.

(With inputs from agencies.)