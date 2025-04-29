Left Menu

Teen Prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shines in Record-Breaking IPL Performance

14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi from Rajasthan Royals delivers a record-breaking century, toppling several IPL records and leading his team to victory against Gujarat Titans. His explosive debut leaves the cricket world in awe, marking him as the youngest T20 centurion and second-fastest IPL century scorer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 09:55 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 09:55 IST
Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Photo: @ipl/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a prodigious 14-year-old talent, etched his name into IPL history with a swashbuckling 101 against Gujarat Titans in Jaipur during the Rajasthan Royals' formidable chase of a 210-run target. His sensational innings disrupted records in the ongoing edition of cricket's premier T20 league.

Single-handedly dismantling GT's defense of a 209/4 total, Suryavanshi spearheaded Rajasthan Royals' triumphant 8-wicket victory, ending a five-game losing streak. His exploits echo last year's headlines when RR invested Rs 1.1 crore on the-then 13-year-old, recognizing his potential from Bihar's domestic circuits.

Suryavanshi's technique, characterized by a powerful swing, propelled him to become the youngest T20 centurion, achieving his milestone in just 35 balls, only five shy of Chris Gayle's world-record pace. His coach, Brajesh Jha, expressed immense pride in his student's historic feat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

