Teen Prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shines in Record-Breaking IPL Performance

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a prodigious 14-year-old talent, etched his name into IPL history with a swashbuckling 101 against Gujarat Titans in Jaipur during the Rajasthan Royals' formidable chase of a 210-run target. His sensational innings disrupted records in the ongoing edition of cricket's premier T20 league.

Single-handedly dismantling GT's defense of a 209/4 total, Suryavanshi spearheaded Rajasthan Royals' triumphant 8-wicket victory, ending a five-game losing streak. His exploits echo last year's headlines when RR invested Rs 1.1 crore on the-then 13-year-old, recognizing his potential from Bihar's domestic circuits.

Suryavanshi's technique, characterized by a powerful swing, propelled him to become the youngest T20 centurion, achieving his milestone in just 35 balls, only five shy of Chris Gayle's world-record pace. His coach, Brajesh Jha, expressed immense pride in his student's historic feat.

