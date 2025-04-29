Thrilling Women's ODI Tri-Series Clash: India vs South Africa
The Women's ODI Tri-Series match between India and South Africa showcased impressive performances. India posted a total of 276 for 6 wickets, with Pratika Rawal leading with 78 runs. South Africa's bowlers like Nonkululeko Mlaba and Ayabonga Khaka made significant contributions, indicating a gripping contest.
The recent ODI Tri-Series between the women's teams of India and South Africa inched towards a thrilling conclusion. India's batting line-up effectively compiled a total of 276 for six over the course of 50 overs. Top scorer Pratika Rawal's 78 runs provided a solid foundation for the team.
Other notable contributors included Smriti Mandhana, who accumulated 36 runs, and Harmanpreet Kaur who showed resilience with an unbeaten 41. Jemimah Rodrigues equally matched with 41 runs, contributing to India's commendable total. Richa Ghosh and Deepti Sharma added to the tally, assisting India to a competitive total.
South Africa's bowler Nonkululeko Mlaba took two pivotal wickets. Despite Ayabonga Khaka and Masabata Klaas putting up a solid effort with their bowling spells, containing India's dynamic batting line-up proved to be a challenge. The match highlighted remarkable performances and set the stage for an exciting series ahead.
