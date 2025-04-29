Indian Shooters Gear Up for Munich World Cup: Bhaker and Kusale Lead the Charge

The Indian shooting team is all set to make an impression at the Munich leg of the Rifle/Pistol ISSF World Cup. Slated to begin on June 8, the squad boasts notable figures such as Olympic names Manu Bhaker and Swapnil Kusale, as well as reigning Asian Games champion Palak.

The National Rifle Association of India announced this 23-member team, highlighting Bhaker's unique inclusion in two individual events: the women's 10m and 25m pistol competitions. With Kusale and Sandeep Singh marking their return following their Paris Games appearances, the lineup promises a blend of experience and fresh energy.

The team previously showcased excellence at World Cup stages in Argentina and Peru, securing 15 medals. In Munich, the spotlight will also be on debutants like Ananya Naidu, Aditya Malra, and Nishant Rawat, who will bring new vigor to the competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)