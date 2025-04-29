Left Menu

Indian Shooters Gear Up for Munich World Cup: Bhaker and Kusale Lead the Charge

The Indian squad for the Munich leg of the Rifle/Pistol ISSF World Cup, starting June 8, includes Olympic stars Manu Bhaker and Swapnil Kusale, alongside Asian Games champion Palak. The 23-member team also features returnees and debutants, with focus on maintaining recent success from the ISSF World Cup stages in Argentina and Peru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 16:41 IST
Indian Shooters Gear Up for Munich World Cup: Bhaker and Kusale Lead the Charge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian shooting team is all set to make an impression at the Munich leg of the Rifle/Pistol ISSF World Cup. Slated to begin on June 8, the squad boasts notable figures such as Olympic names Manu Bhaker and Swapnil Kusale, as well as reigning Asian Games champion Palak.

The National Rifle Association of India announced this 23-member team, highlighting Bhaker's unique inclusion in two individual events: the women's 10m and 25m pistol competitions. With Kusale and Sandeep Singh marking their return following their Paris Games appearances, the lineup promises a blend of experience and fresh energy.

The team previously showcased excellence at World Cup stages in Argentina and Peru, securing 15 medals. In Munich, the spotlight will also be on debutants like Ananya Naidu, Aditya Malra, and Nishant Rawat, who will bring new vigor to the competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and ML power sustainable energy policies for developing nations

Big data analytics heralds new era of personalized cardiovascular care

How AI is transforming inclusive education and teacher workloads

AI evolution could threaten human consciousness and autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025