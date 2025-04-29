Left Menu

Thrilling ODI Clash: India Women Edge Past South Africa in Tri-Series Showdown

In a captivating ODI Tri-Series match, the Indian women's cricket team triumphed over South Africa. India set a 277-run target, with notable performances from Pratika Rawal (78) and Harmanpreet Kaur (41*). South Africa's chase was driven by Tazmin Brits' 109, but Sneh Rana's five-wicket haul secured India's win.

Updated: 29-04-2025 17:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

The Indian women's cricket team clinched a thrilling victory against South Africa in the Women's ODI Tri-Series match on Tuesday. A disciplined batting display enabled India to set a formidable target of 277 runs.

In India's innings, Pratika Rawal led the charge with an impressive 78, supported by Harmanpreet Kaur's unbeaten 41. Despite Pratika's contribution, South African bowlers like Nonkululeko Mlaba posed challenges.

Chasing 277, South Africa's Tazmin Brits gave a valiant effort, scoring a commendable 109. Yet, Sneh Rana's exceptional bowling performance, taking five wickets, tilted the game towards India, culminating South Africa's chase at 261.

(With inputs from agencies.)

