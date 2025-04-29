India Falls Short at Sudirman Cup Despite Promising Start

In a disappointing turn of events, India's campaign at the BWF Sudirman Cup Finals ended prematurely following a 1-4 loss to Indonesia. This defeat on Tuesday eliminated India from Group D, despite a promising start with a mixed doubles victory by Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto.

The Indian squad had faced an uphill battle after their initial 1-4 loss against Denmark on Sunday. With the knockout stage on the horizon, Tuesday's match was a must-win. However, star players PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy failed to capitalize, continuing their struggles with form.

Compounding India's woes, the absence of top doubles pairs Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, as well as Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, hindered their performance. In contrast, Indonesia and Denmark advanced comfortably, both securing their spots in the knock-out round.

