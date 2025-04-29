Left Menu

India Falls Short at Sudirman Cup Despite Promising Start

India's hopes at the BWF Sudirman Cup Finals were dashed after a 1-4 defeat to Indonesia. Despite a win in mixed doubles, poor form from singles stars PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy led to a group stage exit. India was further hampered by the absence of key doubles pairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Xiamen | Updated: 29-04-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 20:12 IST
India Falls Short at Sudirman Cup Despite Promising Start
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a disappointing turn of events, India's campaign at the BWF Sudirman Cup Finals ended prematurely following a 1-4 loss to Indonesia. This defeat on Tuesday eliminated India from Group D, despite a promising start with a mixed doubles victory by Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto.

The Indian squad had faced an uphill battle after their initial 1-4 loss against Denmark on Sunday. With the knockout stage on the horizon, Tuesday's match was a must-win. However, star players PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy failed to capitalize, continuing their struggles with form.

Compounding India's woes, the absence of top doubles pairs Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, as well as Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, hindered their performance. In contrast, Indonesia and Denmark advanced comfortably, both securing their spots in the knock-out round.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025