Prabhsimran Singh Champions Positive Mindset in IPL Journey

Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh focuses on a game-by-game strategy, emphasizing positive mindset and strong performances. Acknowledging past challenges, Singh is motivated by the team's desire to win the IPL trophy and inspired by support from Coach Ricky Ponting. Punjab Kings aim to improve in upcoming crucial matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 23:34 IST
Prabhsimran Singh (Photo: @ipl/X). Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Kings' batter Prabhsimran Singh has articulated a strategy centered on focusing on one game at a time, asserting that their aim is to play their best cricket with the understanding that outcomes will naturally follow. Singh remarked, "Our approach is simple; we focus on each match independently and aim for our best performance."

The eagerness to qualify and potentially win the prestigious IPL trophy serves as a driving force for the team. "In our minds, the ambition to qualify remains, but we don't dwell on past setbacks. Failure to qualify doesn't signal the end; it only fortifies our resolve," stated Singh, highlighting the positivity from both the captain and coach.

Reflecting on his supportive exchanges with Punjab Kings' Head Coach Ricky Ponting, Singh recounted, "When I was retained by the team, a message from Ricky Ponting was reassuring. His confidence in me, demonstrated during the IPL game against Delhi Capitals, motivates me to repay the team's trust through consistent effort."

Punjab Kings are set for their next IPL 2025 clash against Chennai Super Kings, who have struggled this season, while Punjab Kings stand fifth with a balanced record as they seek crucial points in the league. The upcoming match will be pivotal in shaping their playoff prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

