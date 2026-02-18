Ricky Ponting Critiques Australia's World Cup Campaign

Former captain Ricky Ponting has expressed his disappointment with the Australian cricket team's early exit from the men's T20 World Cup, terming it a 'really poor campaign.'

Ponting criticized the current team for lacking the presence and aura that previous Australian teams possessed during global events, which significantly contribute to winning critical moments.

The former skipper highlighted underperformance in key matches, pointing out the loss against Sri Lanka, and a shocking defeat to Zimbabwe, which effectively ended Australia's campaign. Despite injury woes, Ponting noted the absence of decisive contributions from key players as pivotal to their downturn.

