Les Kiss to Lead Wallabies as Schmidt Extends Tenure

In a significant coaching decision, former rugby league international Les Kiss will helm the Wallabies starting next year, succeeding Joe Schmidt, who has extended his tenure by nine months, as confirmed by Rugby Australia.

Originally slated to depart after the British & Irish Lions series, Schmidt will now remain until July 2026. This extension paves the way for Kiss to step in after concluding his third season as head of the Queensland Reds, providing him with a 14-month preparation window ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

Kiss, who previously served as a defensive coach under Schmidt with Ireland, expressed his excitement. His coaching prowess, evidenced through his former roles with the Springboks, New South Wales Waratahs, and others, places him in good stead to lead Australia, especially after Schmidt's transformative impact on the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)