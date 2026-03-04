Record-Breaking Ticket Sales for 2027 Rugby World Cup

More than 750,000 tickets for the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia were sold in the pre-sale phase, attracting buyers from 135 countries, according to event organizers. This surge has set a new record for initial ticket allocation.

The tournament's managing director, Chris Stanley, emphasized the global demand for the event, with fans from every host city demonstrating their eagerness for this international rugby celebration. He encouraged fans to register ahead of the main ticket sales phase to avoid missing out.

The next phase of ticket sales is scheduled to begin on May 19, as the tournament gears up to feature 24 teams and a total of 52 matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)