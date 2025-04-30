Left Menu

Sunil Narine: The Unstoppable Spin Wizard of Kolkata

Sunil Narine, a key player for the Kolkata Knight Riders, continues to shine at 37, delivering match-winning performances. Known for his spin bowling and hitting abilities, Narine played a pivotal role against Delhi in the IPL, revitalizing Kolkata's playoff hopes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 10:46 IST
Sunil Narine: The Unstoppable Spin Wizard of Kolkata
Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine, approaching his 37th birthday, remains a formidable force for the Kolkata Knight Riders, showcasing his prowess in the Indian Premier League. On Tuesday, Narine delivered a stellar performance that proved crucial for Kolkata's aspirations.

Debuting in 2012, Narine swiftly established himself as a dual threat with both ball and bat. His recent 3-29 wickets and quick 27 runs against Delhi demonstrated his enduring impact, turning the match in favor of Kolkata and reigniting their playoff dreams.

Kolkata captain Ajinkya Rahane lauded Narine as a 'champion bowler', highlighting his dedication and leadership on the field. According to team mate Andre Russell, Narine's evolution into a vocal leader over the years has enhanced his gameplay, driven by pride and relentless work ethic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025