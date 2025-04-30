Sunil Narine: The Unstoppable Spin Wizard of Kolkata

Sunil Narine, approaching his 37th birthday, remains a formidable force for the Kolkata Knight Riders, showcasing his prowess in the Indian Premier League. On Tuesday, Narine delivered a stellar performance that proved crucial for Kolkata's aspirations.

Debuting in 2012, Narine swiftly established himself as a dual threat with both ball and bat. His recent 3-29 wickets and quick 27 runs against Delhi demonstrated his enduring impact, turning the match in favor of Kolkata and reigniting their playoff dreams.

Kolkata captain Ajinkya Rahane lauded Narine as a 'champion bowler', highlighting his dedication and leadership on the field. According to team mate Andre Russell, Narine's evolution into a vocal leader over the years has enhanced his gameplay, driven by pride and relentless work ethic.

(With inputs from agencies.)