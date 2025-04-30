Rising Star Vaibhav Suryavanshi: Talent and Discipline Unite

In the world of cricket, young talents often emerge with great promise, but what distinguishes future stars is not just talent. Former Indian pacer Madan Lal recently highlighted this in the case of 14-year-old cricket sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, whose stunning IPL performances have captured attention worldwide.

Lal commends Suryavanshi's record-breaking feats, including a sensational 35-ball century, yet cautions that discipline and focus are vital to prolonged success. "Talent alone doesn't guarantee success," Lal remarked, stressing the need for hard work and dedication.

Suryavanshi, hailed from Samastipur, Bihar, has wowed audiences with his raw talent likened to legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. Lal advocates for the young player to engage in domestic cricket across varied conditions to hone his skills further.

