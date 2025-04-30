Azhar Mahmood Eyes Role as Pakistan’s Cricket Head Coach

Former all-rounder Azhar Mahmood has announced his intention to apply for the head coach position for Pakistan's national cricket team, a post that became vacant after foreign coaches Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie resigned less than eight months into their contracts.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is actively seeking a replacement, with the deadline for applications set for May 5. Mahmood, who has experience working alongside Mickey Arthur and others as an assistant and bowling coach, feels confident that he can bring valuable insights to the role.

Saqlain Mushtaq and Mike Hesson are also potential candidates, with Hesson currently leading Islamabad United in the PSL. Pakistan looks forward to a five-match T20 series against Bangladesh in the upcoming international season.

(With inputs from agencies.)