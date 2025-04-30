Left Menu

Azhar Mahmood Eyes Role as Pakistan’s Cricket Head Coach

Former cricketer Azhar Mahmood seeks the role of Pakistan's national cricket team head coach. After previous foreign coaches left, PCB is in search of a replacement. Mahmood, with experience as an assistant coach, plans to apply. Others in consideration include Saqlain Mushtaq and New Zealand's Mike Hesson.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 30-04-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 13:12 IST
Former all-rounder Azhar Mahmood has announced his intention to apply for the head coach position for Pakistan's national cricket team, a post that became vacant after foreign coaches Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie resigned less than eight months into their contracts.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is actively seeking a replacement, with the deadline for applications set for May 5. Mahmood, who has experience working alongside Mickey Arthur and others as an assistant and bowling coach, feels confident that he can bring valuable insights to the role.

Saqlain Mushtaq and Mike Hesson are also potential candidates, with Hesson currently leading Islamabad United in the PSL. Pakistan looks forward to a five-match T20 series against Bangladesh in the upcoming international season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

